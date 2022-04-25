HARTFORD—Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET), a local non-profit with an emphasis on environmental stewardship, arts, local economic development, and youth action/awareness, is proud to again present their Annual Art & Garden Festival with a matching grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission (TAC).
This year's event will be held Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildwater Rafting at 3555 Hartford Road. The Art & Gardening Festival is centered around bringing the community together to celebrate local natural resources, local independent artists, pride in local heritage and sustainable environmental practices like home gardening.
The entire event is free to attend and will be fun for the whole family. There will be art and garden workshops scheduled throughout the day where participants can leave with knowledge and something they make in each workshop.
The make & take workshops available will be: Biodynamic soil fertilizer preparation, candle making, air-dry clay, lacto-fermentation, tie-dye, kombucha, and soil mixing for seeds and garden starts. There will also be yoga, bellydance, and non-violent communication workshops for participants to enjoy.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m. and sign up for the workshops, which will be first-come first-serve, with limited space. There will be free seeds available for all attendees and people are encouraged to bring heirloom/non-GMO seeds or plant starts to swap or share. Attendees are also reminded to bring small gardening containers for taking home soils and plant starts.
Organic gardening with nongenetically modified seeds is healthy for Appalachia and her people. Non-GMO, heirloom seeds have been through centuries of natural selective processes and grow without the dependence on harmful pesticides, increasing the growers self-sufficiency, and limiting support for big agriculture corporations.
The seeds that participants obtain at the festival will produce viable seeds for growers to replant in next years garden because, unlike genetically modified seeds, the seeds produced from each parent plant are not sterile from too many crossed genetic qualities of various plant species.
The choice to grow organic, heirloom gardens promotes self-sufficient people of Appalachia, while respecting biodiversity. There will be music performed by East TN's own Carteret Banks at noon with a selection of Americana and Acoustic Rock.
At 3 p.m. Vaden Landers will bring his talents to perform honky tonk and classic style country. There will also be a special storytelling at 1 p.m. by “Ragman” Joe Williams about Ella V. Costner, Cosby's own local hometown heroine and poet laureate of the Smokies.
TN Artscapes has also graciously offered to bring their support of the arts to the Annual Art & Garden Festival with featured artist Shahnaz Lighari as well as local youth artists who have been selected to participate in their artist internship program here in Cocke County.
There will be a selection of local, independent artists and food vendors onsite as well. CWEET works to support local economic development and all vendors are local, aspiring entrepreneurs.
For more information, contact CWEET at cweet4water@gmail.com, 865-453-8535, on FB or Instagram at Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee, or check out their website www.cweet.org.
