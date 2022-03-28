Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence on Industrial Road in reference to a male subject that was sitting on a tree stump in the yard with two shotguns. Deputies observed the male, identified as Matt Douglas, age 43, Newport, sitting near a shed.
The report states that Douglas started walking across the yard with a shotgun allegedly saying “go ahead and shoot me.” Deputy Blake Cupp and Captain Dave Robertson gave verbal commands for Douglas to put the weapon down but he allegedly refused. Douglas walked up to the front porch of the residence and sat down in a chair while placing the shotgun at his feet.
Robertson continued to communicate with Douglas, but he refused to comply with his requests. Douglas proceeded to get up and walk around the corner of the house and run toward the backyard. Deputies gave chase but eventually lost sight of Douglas. The Mossberg 12 Gauge shotgun was seized and taken into evidence.
On Thursday, March 24, Deputy Forbes received information that Douglas was walking on Industrial Road. Forbes, Lieutenant Wes Keys and Deputy Jacob Damron located Douglas and he immediately ran into a wooded area. Forbes was able to catch Douglas and placed him under arrest. Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
