The Cocke County Election Commission Office has released the Early Voting numbers for through the first two days of the 13 day window. Numbers show that a total of 643 ballots have been cast so far. There were 316 ballots cast on Wednesday and 327 on Thursday.
No Early Voting will occur today in observance of Good Friday. Voting will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Next week, Early Voting will occur each weekday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., April 18 through 22nd, and Saturday Early Voting on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Early Voting is open the last week of the month, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 through 27, and open late the last day of Early Voting, Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
