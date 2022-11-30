The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has released an investigative report regarding selected records of Newport Utilities (NU). According to the comptroller’s office, the investigation got underway after officials with the utility reported issues that they found questionable.
However, the investigation will apparently not result in criminal charges.
“The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, in conjunction with the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, investigated allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities. The investigation was initiated after Newport Utilities officials identified and reported the use of utilities funds for questionable purchases and work on private property, as well as deficiencies associated with the installation of broadband,” the report states.
The investigation was limited to selected records for the period of January 2015 through March 2020. The results of the investigation have been given to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, according to documents from the comptroller’s office.
From 2016 to 2020, the utilities approved and installed a broadband system in its service area. The office of the Comptroller of the Treasury’s Division of Local Government Finance (LGF), in accordance with Section 7-52-602, Tennessee Code Annotated, reviewed a detailed business plan for the utilities to provide internet services and in May 2017, LGF found that “due to certain assumptions and methodologies in the plan” which included not considering the impact of market competition, feasibility of the plan was undeterminable.
Glenn Ray, who served as general manager of NU, was put on administrative leave on Nov. 26, 2019, and he resigned on Jan. 22, 2020.
The results of the investigation:
- Utilities management breached their power contract and exceeded their authorized interdivision loan agreement by at least $4,692,654.
- Utilities management failed to create a separate accounting unit for the broadband system
- The board’s employment decisions resulted in avoidable settlement payments totaling $900,000 - The manager, Glenn Ray, initially resigned in 2014 and the board replaced him with a new manager, Michael Parker. Ray, who had resigned in 2014 then filed a lawsuit against NU. Although NU’s legal counsel suggested they contest the lawsuit in January 2015, the board terminated Parker's employment and rehired Glenn Ray. Ray then came to an agreement in September 2015 with the board of directors to no longer pursue his lawsuit and was awarded $60,000 in back pay and $65,000 for non-wage compensatory damages. Parker, whose employment was terminated when Ray was rehired, filed a lawsuit against the board and in June 2017 was awarded $775,000, which included a lump sum of $450,000 with the remainder paid in monthly installments of $12,500 each.
- The manager approved unallowable work of at least $160,739.36 on an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant - work was done outside the authorized route as specified in the grant; the project was to establish a network route spanning 10.73 miles through mountainous terrain near the interconnection point of Cosby through Hartford and to Grassy Fork School.
- The utilities paid inflated rental fees and avoidable administrative fees totaling at least $102,175 for storing installation supplies for the company installing fiber for broadband service.
- The board approved and paid questionable leave to the manager at the time (Glenn Ray) totaling $93,678.95. The manager failed to accurately record leave on his time records, and he entered and approved his own time in the payroll system. Time records indicate that he did not request or record any vacation or sick leave from July 2018 through December 2019, but after interviews and reviewing records, it was determined the manager was away from the office on family vacations and medical appointments during that time. The manager told investigators that he always worked more than 40 hours per week, so he did not use any vacation time or sick leave.
- The manager (Glenn Ray) made questionable purchases totaling at least $9,914.18. He improperly used the NU card to make $2,828.29 in personal purchases, including airfare, dry cleaning, and retail purchases, which he reimbursed, but these purchases were prohibited per the credit card user agreement that Ray had signed. Purchases for snacks, subscriptions, coffee, candy, and meals totaling $2,571.74 were inadequately documented to show the utilities’ benefit, and some of the purchases were made on weekends or at times when the manager’s time records showed he was not working. Records indicate $4,514.15 was spent on the card without detailed documentation.
- The manager (Glenn Ray) authorized payments totaling $3,635 for landscaping and painting of a privately owned building without board approval because the back of it faces the NU parking lot and he felt it was an “eyesore.”
- Utilities management did not document that competitive bids were solicited for certain broadband related construction, supplies and other services.
Here is a closer look at internal control and compliance deficiencies as reported in the investigative report:
- The board did not sufficiently oversee the broadband projects, manager decisions and expenses.
- The manager (Glenn Ray) did not present the annual financial audit to the board in a timely manner - The manager did not present the 2018 annual financial audit to the board in a timely manner. The audit was completed and delivered to Ray in December 2018, and it disclosed deficiencies that were material weaknesses. He was made aware and signed a management representation letter in December 2018, but board members said they were unaware of the issues until Aug. 27, 2019, when a representative from the accounting firm presented the audit at a board meeting.
The current general manager, Michael Williford, was appointed interim general manager in November 2019 when Ray was put on leave and then hired by the board as the general manager in July 2020 after Ray had resigned in January 2020. He spoke with The Newport Plain Talk on Wednesday after the investigative report was released.
He said he was not shocked by the report, and was aware there were issues when he took over the general manager’s role.
"In the last three years, we have corrected policies and worked diligently to correct deficiencies. Our financial situation is in a much better place," said General Manager Michael Williford. "We have a great staff that cares and loves the community, and they have worked the last three years knowing the state of the company. Things are back on the right track."
Williford commended the current NU staff saying, “The employees have put their nose to the grindstone to fix the problems. We have a great staff that cares and loves the community.”
Williford said the business plan for the broadband system has been reviewed repeatedly with changes made. “We have an effective, working strategy to operate the broadband aspect going forward,” he said.
He said that the plan is to make good business decisions and move forward in a positive manner.
A repayment plan for the overspending was approved by the NU board of directors and signed off by the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen to help get NU back on the right level financially. Williford said this will keep NU in compliance with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as well.
He said the consumers have endured the past issues, and right now, the only thing to affect their costs would be inflation or unforeseen circumstances that cannot be controlled.
“We are back on track, and we are here to serve and protect the community,” he concluded.
The audit concludes with: “Newport Utilities officials indicated they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies.”
District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District James B. "Jimmy" Dunn sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon stating criminal charges will not be filed and his office considers the matter closed.
"The audit was not favorable. The audit indicates a pattern of poor management decisions and lack of proper oversight by the controlling Board of Directors," Dunn said in the press release statement.
"After a lengthy investigation by the Comptroller's office and reviewing the report in detail with the Office of the Comptroller, I have come to this conclusion. Although mismanagement is evident in this report, mismanagement in and of itself is not necessarily criminal. I find that there is insufficient evidence of a criminal violation sufficient to bring criminal charges and therefore I consider this matter closed."
