PARROTTSVILLE—Members of Parrottsville’s town council met Thursday evening where they reviewed an infrastructure report for the town’s wastewater facility.
Mike Callahan of CE Designers met with aldermen and reviewed the report’s findings, while also discussing possible upgrades to the plant.
Callahan said controls need to be created to manage the water flow rate at the facility.
“The pipes fill up with more water than what the system can handle,” Callahan said.
“We need approval from the State to shut down the plant when necessary. When the water level rises to a certain amount all pumps need to stop to avoid damaging the plant. When the water level goes down another control would be in place to start the plant back up.”
The plant also lacks the ability to measure infiltration and inflow of water, which needs to be addressed according to Callahan.
With those improvements in mind, Callahan suggested a total of three projects for the town.
Project one would be a complete rehab of the sewer system that would cost around $262,000.
Parrottsville is currently pursuing an ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant to help cover those costs.
The other two projects would be expansions of the wastewater system to accommodate more customers. Callahan said the town could pick up an additional 38 customers in the area of East and West Drives. A new pump station would be needed in that area, but the existing one could be salvaged for a future project.
Another expansion could occur to reach homeowners in the North Ridge Estates subdivision. A total of 32 homes in that area could become sewer customers to further offset the expansion costs. Callahan said this project would be more expensive as the area would need two pump stations.
Ordinances in the town say that residents must connect homes to the sewer system if the service is provided in their area. Those that are consistently delinquent in paying their bills were served notices and taken to court, but the process wasn’t completely successful.
“Ordinances say that everyone within reach has to hook up to the system, which should eliminate the excuses,” Callahan said.
“We went back through maps and found who was provided sewer upon initial setup of the system. I have the number of units and addresses showing who is a paying customer. There are a lot of potential customers being unbilled.”
In other business, aldermen approved a bid from Keith Keller to handle the renovation project on the new town hall. Officials were not satisfied with the initial bid and opened the process a second time. Keller was the only bidder for the project.
Aldermen also voted to place the current town hall on the market using Keller Real Estate and Auction. The building will be listed at $149,900.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel briefly discussed the annual Fourth of July event hosted by the town.
COVID-19 modified the celebration last year and the event was limited to just fireworks.
Daniel hopes the event will return to normal this year.
