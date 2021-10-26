NEWPORT—Sometimes a simple thank you or bit of recognition can go a long way towards brightening a individual’s day.
That was the case for the ACE Hardware team when they received a special thank you card from 8-year-old Americus Dandrea.
The card read, “Thank y’all for what you do for other people in this world today. You all are great people.”
Americus, a student at Bridgeport Elementary, was given the thank you notes at school and proceeded to send them to various individuals and businesses in the community.
ACE Hardware decided to return the favor by planning a surprise event to say thank you to Americus and her family.
Wayne Ball, ACE assistant manager, spearheaded the event with the support of many throughout the community.
“We’ve had a lot of sadness in our store the last couple of months, so receiving this note that said thank you for being nice to everyone really touched our hearts,” Ball said.
“At first we thought it was a teacher that was instilling these good values in students and we were going to honor that individual. We researched it and found out it was her mother. That’s when we decided to honor the whole family. We wanted to touch their hearts because they touched ours.”
Ball shared the story with businesses around Newport and 14 of them donated items to honor Americus and her family. The donations included stuffed animals, gift cards, gift certificates, jewelry and a cash award.
Ball said the love that community members have for one another was on full display.
“This is the advantage of living in a small community. We all band together because we’re all human. Love is what it’s all about. Our community loves each other and to have a child do something like this is special.”
Members of the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire Department, Cocke County Fire Department, City Mayor Roland Dykes, III and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger attended the event held at ACE to honor the family.
Mayor Ottinger presented a special certificate of recognition to Americus and her family. Ball handed Americus each of her thank you gifts while acknowledging the business that made the donation.
The event caught the family off guard as they only expected a small gathering.
Korie Dandrea, Americus’ mother, expressed her gratitude for all who came to recognize her daughter.
“I felt nervous when I first stepped up and saw everyone, but became very happy because of the effort that everyone made to do this. All we can say is thank you,” Dandrea said.
Americus said that each letter she sent was written from the heart. She plans to continue writing letters to spread joy in the community. It’s something her brothers plan to do as well.
One of her favorite moments of the day was made when sitting behind the wheel of a city fire truck. “The fire truck was really cool,” Dandrea said. “It had lots of buttons and they let me use the lights and sirens.”
Americus said thank you to each business that presented gifts to her and her family. To finish the day, Americus joined ACE Hardware employees for a photo to mark the special occasion.
