COCKE COUNTY—Over the last few days, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from citizens who say they have been contacted by a member of the CCSO regarding missed court dates, missed jury duty or that warrants have been issued for them.
The caller goes on to tell them that due to COVID, they can pay the fine at a kiosk located within the courthouse. They go on to say if they do not pay the fine, they will be arrested. The caller also states that the only way to pay these fines is with a prepaid card such as Visa, Green Dot, Money Pak, etc.
During this timeframe, the caller will “start the paperwork process” to save you time at the kiosk. The caller will then give you a series of numbers that you need to write down, tell you the call is being recorded and even has a police scanner as background noise.
Although this sound legitimate, once the caller has received the numbers from the back of your prepaid card, the call is ended and he or she has your money. This is a scam and has no affiliation with the Sheriff’s Office, Circuit Court or Cocke County Government.
If you receive this call, please hang up. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask for payment for anything. Also, on the back of most prepaid cards, there is a warning that the card “cannot be used for payments like taxes, bills, loans, warrants, etc” due to this being an ongoing scam that has been around several years. Unfortunately, our county is now the target of their criminal activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.