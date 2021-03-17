NEWPORT—Newport’s City Board of Education held their March meeting Monday evening inside the Newport Grammar School auditorium. Board Chair Jan Brooks was absent, and Mickey Powers carried out her duties. Principal Michael Short was also absent.
The meeting was preceded by a recognition of the school’s Geography Bee winner Davanee Holt and runner-up Jackson Williams.
The meeting’s workshop began with a COVID-19 update from Mishcelle Black and Kathy Ragan. According to their report, there have been 21 positive students and six positive staff cases. Sixty-two more students and 15 more staff were exposed and are quarantining. Most of the student cases were localized to the sixth grade, and the school went partially remote in response. The board recommended a reaffirmation of COVID-19 protocols.
“We’ve got, what, 45 days left? Let’s finish this out, and let’s do it carefully and let’s be smart about it and get these kids home for the summer,” said board member David Perryman.
The Cafeteria Manager’s report from Christian Leas showed a total of 9,384 meals distributed across 18 operating days. Leas also reported that round three of Pandemic EBT had been mailed out to families in need and round four was in the works.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow called upon the community to continue following COVID safety guidelines in public to set a good example for students.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Burchette reported that Newport Grammar had been chosen by the state to be part of federal monitoring for COVID safety protocols, but this would not change the school’s day-to-day operations.
Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton reported that the school had officially received 26 mobile hotspots from T-Mobile at no cost to the school. Dr. Norton also reported that NGS had been able to use money from Save the Children to purchase and install two new Smart Boards for their Pre-K teachers.
In regards to an issue Mickey Powers brought up at the February meeting, Director Sandra Burchette reported that the Beta Club was planning a day trip to celebrate their accomplishments.
Mickey Powers then presented the Board Chair’s report. The April Board Meeting is scheduled for the April 19. All board members approved their assigned policy reviews, and the meeting was called to order.
February’s minutes were approved, and the board approved all appropriate readings.
Plans to send Christina Leas to five events across east Tennessee were approved.
Plans to send Sandra Burchette to three events were approved.
School Facility use for the 2022 election dates was approved.
Fifth and sixth grades requested an incentive day for behavior and state testing results on May 20. The board approved the plan unanimously.
The NGS Hiking Club requested permission to sell T-shirts and hoodies to raise funds for the club to do something special for eighth grade hikers. The fundraiser was approved for March 16-31.
The renewal of Director Burchette’s contract for the 2021-2022 school year was approved.
The board also approved the proposed school calendar for 2021-2022.
