COCKE COUNTY—The Emergency Management Director is pleased to announce the appointment of Cocke County Deputy Property Assessor, Macie Reed, to the post of Damage Assessment Coordinator for Cocke County.
Joe Esway, EMA Director, said "Reed's years of service and experience and current role as Deputy Property Assessor make her a logical choice for this position. Her tenacity and reputation for thoughtful Leadership, effective communication, and sound judgement make her the right choice."
Reed will supervise and direct, under the guidance of Esway, a team of volunteers who are versed and skilled in property value, real estate, insurance, and construction to deploy immediately following disasters within Cocke County.
She and her team will photograph damages, meet with private property and business owners to review damages, and submit to the state a report to be considered for various state and federal relief programs.
Cocke County residents should expect to see team members immediately following a declared disaster who will be identified by reflective vests and ID cards bearing the logo of the Emergency Management Agency.
Currently Emergency Management is assessing a mechanism for reporting damage directly to Reed so her team may be deployed swiftly and professionally to areas affected by disasters. That information will be published at a later date.
