COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) has teamed up with the four libraries in our community to challenge the youth of Cocke County to read at least 20 minutes every day for 100 days this summer.
Readers of all ages will take a deep dive as we present “Oceans of Possibilities”, the 2022 Summer Reading Program! Children can read to someone, with someone, or be read to for just 20 minutes a day to meet the challenge.
Libraries will feature ocean-themed programming and unique guests on different days and times! From treasure chest crafts to visits from both furry and scaly critters. Each library’s summer program will kick off with a pizza party.
The kick off started on June 1 at Marie Ellison Memorial Library and there will be a program every Wednesday at 1 p.m. until July 6. Stokely Memorial Library's began Thursday, June 2 and there will be weekly programs through June 30.
Cosby Community Library will host on Fridays at 4 p.m. through June 24, and Parrottsville Community Library will have programming on Mondays at 3 p.m. beginning June 6 through June 27. You can find detailed schedules for each library at www.cockecountyc5.org under Oceans of Possibilities.
Participation in the reading challenge is easy. Visit any Cocke County library to pick up your Oceans of Possibilities reading log. You can also pick up a log at the Cocke County Partnership in the Historic Tanner School or visit www.cockecountyc5.org to download and print the log.
Track your reading, because you earn tickets when you turn in your logs. Did we mention prizes? There are some pretty amazing ones! The more books you read, the more tickets you will earn and the greater chance to walk away with a grand prize.
Each library will be giving away 3 grand prize baskets for 3 lucky families. Newport Cinema 4 gift cards with popcorn buckets and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies tickets are just two of the incredible prizes in these baskets! Set your sails and cast away for a summer of adventure!
Have questions or need more information? You can contact Emily Majors at Stokely Memorial Library at 423-623-3832 or Jennifer Ellison with the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition at 423-608-2845.
