NEWPORT — The Newport Tourism Information Center opened on Monday morning in the Tanner Building. A relative of Dudley Tanner, the namesake of Tanner School, was on hand for the festivities.
Nancy Geppert’s grandmother, Sara Hunt Evans, was a first cousin of Dudley S. Tanner. Geppert has fond memories of the man she called Uncle Dudley.
She recalls him as a soft spoken large man, who was about 6-3 and weighed about 300 pounds.
Geppert said she was just 8 when Tanner died, but he was the biggest man she had seen up to that point in time.
“I only have good memories of him,” she said. “He was very kind and caring. He was always happy.”
Geppert and her husband, Bob, traveled from their home in Highland, Illinois, to attend the grand opening. She said they visit the area as often as they can because they love the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Geppert has never lived in Tennessee, but lived in a small town in Kentucky up until she was around 12 years old. She said at the home in Kentucky is where her Uncle Dudley would visit her and her sister.
She has done extensive research on Tanner’s life, and compiled a book to donate to the museum and historic records at the Tanner Building. She even found a newspaper clipping that included a photo of Tanner in a math book that had belonged to another relative.
Among the items donated was a copy of a letter that she wrote when she was 7. In the letter she told her grandmother that Uncle Dudley had bought her and sister ice cream on the way home.
Tanner was born in 1889 and died in 1954.
Tanner School was built in 1924 with financial help from the Julius Rosenwald Fund. The fund was established by Sears Roebuck CEO Julius Rosenwald. The community worked with the organization to create a school to educate African-American children. The school was named for Dudley S. Tanner, a Rosenwald agent who worked to promote the school’s establishment.
Tanner School was closed in 1966 because of desegregation. The building later was the home of many community groups, but it was forced to close in 2012 after a tornado damaged the building.
After receiving grant funds to renovate the building, the former Tanner School is again playing an important role in the community.
Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski told Geppert, “We are so honored to be here in this building. We are so glad it has been restored and is once again a part of our community.”
