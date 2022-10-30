A convicted felon’s attempt to elude a Cocke County Sheriff officer, at speeds of 100 mph, ended with multiple charges being filed.
According to a report, on Oct. 24, Sgt. Zachary Magouirk observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Clevenger Cutoff Road going at a high rate of speed while crossing the center line into oncoming traffic.
A stop was attempted, but the driver, later identified as Billy William Hance, did not pull over.
Hance, according to the report, ignored the blue lights and siren and continued to flee at a high rate of speed onto Carson Springs Road before heading eastbound onto Highway 25/70 reaching speeds of 100 mph in a posted 50 mph zone while failing to maintain proper lane.
The pursuit continued as Hance turned through the parking lot of Osaka Japanese Steak and Lobster restaurant before turning on to Linden Street and coming to a stop on Alex Street. Hance was then taken into custody.
A towel was located on the passenger seat of his vehicle in plain view containing 11.5 ounces of suspected marijuana. Additionally, a black semi-automatic Ruger SR22 .22LR pistol was located under the driver’s seat.
A criminal history check revealed Hance to be a convicted felon and his license had been revoked. While searching Hance prior to transport, a separate bag containing .48 ounces of substance suspected to be marijuana was located in his pocket. Hance was also found to have a violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County.
Hance was arrested and charged with reckless driving, evading arrest possession of a weapon by convicted felon; sale/delivery, manufacture or possession of drugs; possession of narcotic equipment, failure to exercise due care; failure to maintain lane; driving while license revoked; speeding; unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and probation violation.
According to the report, Hance was cleared by EMS before being transported to Cocke County Jail for a laceration he sustained to his left eyebrow while being forcibly extracted from the vehicle.
