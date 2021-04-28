COCKE COUNTY—Fire crews continue to make progress on the Mill Creek fire in the Cherokee National Forest.
The fire burning along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 is approximately 640 acres and 50% contained. On Tuesday, fire crews conducted burnout operations within the perimeter of the fire to secure the containment lines on the northwestern side of the fire.
The public should be aware of the potential for smoke to settle in the area. Visitors are reminded to use caution when driving in the area due to increased firefighter traffic along this portion of Interstate 40.
“Safety is a top priority when fighting fire,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “I would like to thank all the resources from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, fire crews from other states and numerous other local fire departments for the support.”
For firefighter and visitor safety, Stone Mountain Trail (#9) will be temporarily closed from Mills Creek to Hall Top. The fire is being managed jointly by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and the USDA Forest Service Cherokee National Forest. For social media updates on the Mill Creek Fire, follow the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Facebook at @TNAgriculture and on Twitter at @TNAgriculture. For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40, please visit https://smartway.tn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.