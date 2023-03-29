WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) Wednesday introduced a resolution honoring the memories of the victims who were killed in the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and expressing gratitude to the brave first responders who acted quickly.
“My heart is broken over the unspeakable evil that occurred Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, and my family and I are grieving along with those who lost loved ones," said Sen. Blackburn. Now is a time for our community to come together in prayer and lift one another up. We must remember the joy these victims brought into the world and honor those who confronted evil.
We join the entire nation in commending the brave police officers who willingly ran toward danger without hesitation, putting their lives on the line to save others. They showed true professionalism, courage, and selflessness—the very definition of heroism. As Nashville grieves and navigates the difficult days ahead, may we come together to cover our community in prayer, love, and support."
“This week, the Covenant School community, the city of Nashville, and our home state of Tennessee suffered a depraved act of evil resulting in heartbreaking devastation and unspeakable loss,” said Sen. Hagerty.
“We mourn with the victims’ families and Covenant School community, who are enduring unimaginable grief. We applaud the incredible bravery of the law enforcement officers and first responders who ran toward danger without hesitation, willingly putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others. And we honor the precious lives taken, whose memories will be enshrined indelibly in our hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.