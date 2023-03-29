WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) Wednesday introduced a resolution honoring the memories of the victims who were killed in the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and expressing gratitude to the brave first responders who acted quickly.

“My heart is broken over the unspeakable evil that occurred Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, and my family and I are grieving along with those who lost loved ones," said Sen. Blackburn. Now is a time for our community to come together in prayer and lift one another up. We must remember the joy these victims brought into the world and honor those who confronted evil.

