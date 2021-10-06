Fall Traditions

The Equinox is a time of transition, and a lot of fall traditions we enjoy go way back historically. Cultures around the world celebrate the Equinox by gathering with friends and family around a bonfire to eat, tell stories, have fun!

 Steve Roark

National Fire Prevention Week is observed this week to educate citizens about fire prevention and safety. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season.

“Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Thanks to rainfall, our wildfire numbers are low so far this fall. However, it’s always necessary to practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting next week in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

Debris Burn Permits for leaf and brush piles are available at no charge via the MyTN mobile app or online at www.BurnSafeTN.org. Online permits can be obtained daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time for any size leaf and brush burn pile.

