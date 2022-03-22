COSBY—A Cosby woman is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Arson, after she allegedly set a mobile home on fire early Monday morning.
Deputy Timothy N. Snapp and Lieutenant Ricky Holt responded to 4147 Lindsey Gap Road concerning the female, identified as Crystal Phillips, who was inside the mobile home that was on fire and refused to come out. Deputy Snapp arrived on scene and observed smoke coming from the residence, and saw Phillips sitting in the window at the end of the mobile home.
Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway was also on scene and prepared to breach the front door. Snapp spoke with Phillips and she allegedly told him she wasn’t coming out. Snapp then went to the front of the home and went inside as Esway had already breached the door.
The home was filled with smoke, but Snapp and Esway found the bedroom where Phillips was located. The report states that Phillips told Snapp and Esway that she wasn’t going anywhere and that she was “recording everything with the cameras that were in her eyes.” Snapp advised Phillips that she was going to be removed because she had set the home on fire and was “trying to kill herself,” according to the report.
Phillips argued with Snapp and every time he tried to grab her arm she would jerk away. Snapp advised Phillips that if she didn’t stop resisting she would be pepper sprayed. Snapp and Esway tried to grab Phillips, but she attempted to jump head first out the window. They managed to pull her back in but she was still combative. Snapp sprayed Phillips in the face with pepper spray, but she continued to resist despite Snapp and Esway’s efforts.
After using wristlocks on Phillips, Snapp and Esway were able to get handcuffs on Phillips. They escorted her out of the home while she still continued to resist. A Cosby volunteer firefighter assisted Snapp and Esway in placing Phillips into the patrol car.
Snapp spoke with the owners of the mobile home, Timmie and Zelma Hux, who said they were letting Phillips stay in their mobile home. Mrs. Hux stated that before first responders arrived, she trying talking Phillips out of the home. At one point when Mrs. Hux was on the front porch, Phillips allegedly came out and began cursing at Hux. Mrs. Hux further stated that Phillips shoved her off the porch and said she was going to kill her.
Snapp transported Phillips to the County Jail, but while en route, Phillips managed to get out of the seatbelt and started kicking the inside of the car while cursing Snapp, according to the report. This went on several minutes until she “fell asleep or passed out.” Snapp checked to make sure Phillips was still breathing before proceeding on to the jail.
Upon arrival, Phillips was removed from the patrol car and placed in a restraint chair. While this was happening, she continued to resist and reportedly used her knee to hit Sergeant Joshua Boyce in the face. Once Phillips was finally restrained in the chair she was taken inside the Cocke County Annex. During the struggle with Phillips, Snapp twisted his right arm and shoulder, which may have caused an injury.
Phillips was charged with Aggravated Arson, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
