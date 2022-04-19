NEWPORT—The Family Practice Center of Newport, Tennessee welcomes Dr. Melody Counts to the physician team. Dr. Counts is board certified in Family Medicine and welcomes patients of all ages.
“Bringing on Dr. Counts grows our physician team to three doctors. As Newport and the surrounding area grows, we want to be able to provide medical care to the community. Growing this team is essential to serving East Tennessee,” said Donnie Tate, Office Administrator.
“Dr. Counts joins Dr. Hood and Dr. Kickliter with a strong bedside manner. We are quite fortunate to have her on our team.”
As a Family Doctor, Dr. Counts can serve as your primary care physician for your family by providing routine checkups, administering back to school and sports physicals, and diagnosing a wide variety of illnesses and diseases. She sees all age patients from birth through geriatric ages.
Dr. Counts is accepting new clients at The Family Practice Center Newport location: 407 4th Street, Newport, Tennessee 37821. To make an appointment, please call: 423-623-6240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.