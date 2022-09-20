NEWPORT—In regular session on Thursday, Cocke County Sanitation Board discussed upcoming bids for hauling and disposal of the county’s trash and the opening of the Class III landfill.
Board Chair Tony Heavner said bids that will be taken for the hauling and disposal of the county’s trash should be divided into three categories: for hauling only, disposal only, and for both hauling and disposal.
He said that, by dividing bids, additional companies may be willing to bid. He explained some waste management companies can handle certain aspects of the job but not all.
The contract with GFL, who has been handling the waste hauling and disposal services, expires in December. Ongoing issues with GFL have plagued the county throughout the years. There have been problems with prompt pickup and getting additional dumpsters and pans as needed.
There are limited options for the county, however, and GFL has been the only company that can provide all the needed services up to this point.
According to Director of Solid Waste Chandler Hembree, Waste Management may be willing to bid on the hauling and disposal of the county’s garbage if a few issues can be resolved. He said they responded that they need access to a transfer station. He said they reported that the City of Newport’s transfer station may be suitable with a different configuration, but they did not specify how significant the reconfiguration must be for use.
Hembree said he would need to meet with Newport City Administrator James Finchum and Newport City Community Development Director Gary Carver to see if an agreement could be reached so the county could use the city’s transfer station.
The board pointed out how a Class III landfill will save the county money and help provide additional space for waste disposal, also pointing out how it has been a long process, though Hembree had worked diligently, along with his staff, to get the site open. Hembree said the state previously did not believe getting the landfill open was a possibility, but hard work had paid off.
There was a discussion about the removal of the pans used to haul furniture and similar items at the county convenience centers. With the landfill open to accept those items, sanitation crew members can haul those items from the locations back to the landfill, saving the costs of the pan rentals and usage.
Hembree will be watching the use of the pans and the board will discuss the removal at the next meeting. It was agreed to keep the pans at least another month.
The sanitation department received a Convenience Center Grant and an Oil Grant, the director reported to the board.
Hembree reported that with the grant money received, the sanitation department will get five new buildings for the convenience centers. He explained several centers had buildings in need of replacement, and those with buildings in the worst condition will be receiving the new buildings. The buildings will be set up at Centerview, Parrottsville, Cosby, Del Rio, and Morrell Springs.
The department applied for a Household Hazardous Waste Grant, but they have not heard if they are a recipient. That grant would allow for the daily acceptance of hazardous items, such as paints and aerosol cans, at the convenience centers.
Heavner reported that the grapple truck should be built by December. By the time the bed is installed, it may be March before the county takes possession of it, he added.
The Cocke County Board of Sanitation meets the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., at the Cocke County Landfill scale house, located at 1160 Old Asheville Highway. All meetings are open to the public.
