Lieutenant Wesley Keys was patrolling the area of the 25E boat ramp when he noticed a car that was illegally parked. He made contact with the driver identified as Jason Hadan Gunter, 38, Newport, who was sleeping in the vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Keys tapped on the window to wake Gunter up. Keys asked Gunter for his ID, insurance, and registration.
The report states that Gunter could only provide Keys with his ID and the registration to the vehicle that was not in his name. Keys asked Gunter if there was anything illegal in the vehicle to which he reportedly replied "No there is not." Keys received permission to search the vehicle and asked Gunter to step out of the car.
During the search Keys reportedly found a black pouch containing drug paraphernalia, a bag of suspected Methamphetamine, and an aspirin bottle with Furosemide inside, which is a prescription only drug. Gunter was taken into custody at that time.
A K-9 Unit arrived on scene to search for more contraband within the vehicle. The search revealed a red cigarette pack with another bag of suspected Methamphetamine. Gunter was charged with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act and Possession of a Legend Drug.
