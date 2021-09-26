Beginning today, the Cocke County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster doses to residents. The Health Department will moving their testing and vaccination clinic to the Cocke County Fairgrounds moving forward.
Hours of operation for vaccine clinics are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.
Hours of operation for the testing clinic are Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 423-623-8733.
For more information call 865-549-5200.
