The Walters State Community College Foundation Board of Trustees recognized several individuals for their support during its annual meeting April 24 on the Morristown Campus.
New members of the President’s Trust were recognized with the unveiling of portraits to be displayed in the gallery on the Morristown Campus. These are Hollis Bush, Anthony and Monica Mountain and Jessie Seal, of New Tazewell; Barry Thomas, of Tazewell; Jackie Stewart, of Newport; the late Stancil Ford and the late Minta Hamby, of Morristown.
Stewart, of Newport, has endowed the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship to assist students from Cocke County and Cosby high schools attending Walters State. Stewart retired as a sergeant first class after 21 years of service in the U.S. Army. He was inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, which is one of the highest honors for noncommissioned officers. He moved home to Newport after his service and earned an associate of applied science degree in culinary arts and a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee. Stewart enjoys singing in several choirs and is involved in several community organizations.
Bush, of New Tazewell, has endowed a scholarship to assist students attending the Claiborne County Campus. He was one of the founders of Bushline Furniture in 1970, which he sold in 2017. He served on the Claiborne County Economic and Community Development Board of Directors. Being a former teacher, he strives to help students achieve their educational aspirations.
Thomas, of Tazewell, has endowed a scholarship to assist Claiborne County residents wanting to pursue a career as an emergency medical technician or paramedic. Thomas is the former director of the Claiborne County Emergency Medical Service and has spent most of his life helping others as a paramedic. He founded Lifeline Ambulance Service which has offices in Knoxville and Tazewell. He has served as a Claiborne County commissioner and on the E-911 board.
Anthony and Monica Mountain, of New Tazewell, have endowed a scholarship to assist Claiborne County students who are seeking a degree in a technical education area. The Mountain family own Homesteader, LLC. Anthony Mountain and both of the couple’s children are Walters State alumni. Monica Mountain earned her nursing degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Anthony Mountain is a board member of Heritage Christian Academy and Lincoln Memorial University. Monica Mountain serves on the board of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce.
Seal, of New Tazewell, has endowed a scholarship to assist students from Hancock and Claiborne counties. He is one of the youngest people to be named to the President’s Trust. A Walters State alumnus, he is now the finance manager at Rusty Wallace Toyota in Morristown. He has served as chairman of the Hancock County Public Library Board and as a director on the Holston River Regional Library Board.
Lewis has endowed a scholarship to honor her late father, Stancil Ford. This scholarship will assist Hamblen County students with financial need pursuing a career in political science, public safety or criminal justice. Ford spent 40 years working for AT&T but is best known for his many years of community service to Hamblen County. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from the 99th to the 102nd general assemblies. He supported funding for the R. Jack Fishman Library, the McGuffin-Jolley Natural Science Building, the Basic Law Enforcement Regional Training Center and the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center. Ford also served on the Hamblen County Commission for 28 years. He was chairman of the E-911 Board and the Hamblen-Morristown Solid Waste Board. He also served on the boards of the Morristown Hamblen Hospital and the Youth Emergency Shelter. Ford passed away earlier this year.
Byerley and Brandenburg, of Morristown, have endowed a scholarship to honor their late sister, Minta Hamby. This scholarship will assist students with financial need who are pursuing a nursing degree on the Morristown Campus. Hamby earned her nursing degree at St. Mary’s Nursing School and worked there until she retired. Byerley, Brandenburg and Hamby have been long-term supporters of the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.