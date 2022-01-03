The Crisis Response Team of the Cocke County Health Council offered a training in Youth Mental First Aid on December 1 at First United Methodist Church.
The training was made possible through a grant provided to the Cocke County School System. Kim Guinn, Director of Project AWARE and Karoline Bowman, Student Support Specialist guided the training session that featured representatives from the local mental health centers, Cocke County and Cosby Fire Departments, pastors, Student Reserve Officers, school counselors, Rural Medical Services, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, school system employees and interested citizens.
Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is a public education program that introduces the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents and transitional aged youth, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches how to help a young person in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.