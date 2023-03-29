One shopper at the 440 Truck Stop on Highway 73 in Newport reports a man may have attempted to use his cell phone to take a very personal photo of her while she was browsing items there on Friday.
According to a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office report filed by Sgt. Miranda Williams, the woman said that while waiting for food she had ordered, she was in the convenience store browsing items. She said, per the report, that she saw the man bent down near her browsing items.
The woman told Sgt. Williams that she saw the unidentified man pull his cell phone away quickly with the camera open, facing toward her skirt. She said she confronted the man, who said to her “you didn’t see what you think you saw,” and he attempted to leave the store when she told him she was going to call the police.
While the man was walking to the door, a store employee attempted to speak to him about the incident but he walked outside. The woman was able to go outside and get the tag number of the vehicle the man got into, giving the plate number as 766-BXKB. She stated she did not know the man, but agreed to press charges if he was identified.
The man could be charged with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.
Police then reviewed the store’s camera footage.
He was observed wearing a plain, dark blue T-Shirt with no letter or images, dark green cargo pants, black boots and a camouflage baseball hat with sunglasses on top. Per the report, he appeared to be slender with fair skin and a mustache.
The video further showed, per the report, the man walked around the store and shoved an unknown item in his pants to conceal it before walking over to the woman and bending down to browse items, pull his phone away from the female and quickly leave the store in what is described in the report as a gold four-door Chevy Tahoe with stock wheels. The man was identified as the driver as his driver’s window was down on camera as he left the parking lot.
The store declined to pursue theft charges as the manager indicated he had no way to inventory the store and see what was taken.
