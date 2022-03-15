The Newport Theatre Guild is excited to celebrate Women’s History Month by bringing a critically acclaimed play written by renowned authors and sisters, Nora and Delia Ephron based on Ilene Beckerman’s book (1995), to our region. “Love, Loss and What I Wore” was written by women, for women and for the people that celebrate the women in their lives.
The play was first produced 2008 as part of a summer series in East Hampton, New York, and then as an Off-Broadway production in 2009. It is now the second longest running show in the New York City’s West Side Theatre’s history.
The play won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience (2010) and Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Off-Broadway Show (2010). The play has received critical acclaim on six continents.
Tickets are on sale now at www.newporttheatreguild.com and will also be available at the door. Tickets are general admission and are $15 each. The play is being directed by Jamie Branam Brown.
