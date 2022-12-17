After eight years on the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen, “Coach” Mike Proffitt has stepped down. The well-known coach and educator chose to not seek reelection due to health reasons. He had been serving as vice mayor.

At the monthly meeting of the board, Proffitt was recognized for his service and dedication to the community. City Administrator James Finchum said that retiring was a difficult decision for Proffitt, and that Proffitt already has admitted he is missing the role.

