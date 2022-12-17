Former Newport Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt was recognized for his eight years of service during the city council meeting. From left are Alderman Mike Hansel, Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, Vice Mayor Connie Ball, Mayor Roland Dykes, III, Proffitt, City Attorney Terry Hurst, Alderman Randy Ragan and Alderman Steve Smith.
PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH
Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III, left, is shown presenting a plaque of appreciation to Mike Proffitt. Proffitt, who served as vice mayor, has retired.
After eight years on the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen, “Coach” Mike Proffitt has stepped down. The well-known coach and educator chose to not seek reelection due to health reasons. He had been serving as vice mayor.
At the monthly meeting of the board, Proffitt was recognized for his service and dedication to the community. City Administrator James Finchum said that retiring was a difficult decision for Proffitt, and that Proffitt already has admitted he is missing the role.
“We want him to stay as involved with the city activities, and we will work with him to ensure that he can continue to play an integral role in our community,” Finchum said. “He is a real asset to our community, and we are fortunate to have had him serving here with us.”
Vice Mayor Connie Ball thanked Proffitt for his service as well as his friendship. He said Proffitt was an asset to the community on many levels from his time working as a coach and an educator where he touched the lives of many students to serving as an alderman and vice mayor of the city.
“We truly appreciate you, and we thank you for all you have done and will continue to do for our community,” Ball said.
Alderman Mike Hansel said, “It has been an honor to work with you, Coach. You took the newcomers under your wing and helped them get accustomed to the meetings, and you always put the community first.”
Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III, thanked Proffitt for serving the city, and told him that he will be missed. He presented Proffitt with the vice mayor placard that he used at meetings and also presented him with a plaque from the city.
Police Chief Maurice Shults described Proffitt as a “legend” and many told stories of how Proffitt could show up at various athletic events and just make his way onto the sideline. Stories of Proffitt at state championship games and games in other states told how he is well-known and well-liked.
“Everyone knows Mike Proffitt, no matter where you go,” Shults said.
Community Development Director Gary Carver said, “Coach always told me to walk in like you belong there and it will get you farther. That is great advice.”
“Coach, you will definitely stay involved with our community,” Finchum said. “And you are always welcome.”
