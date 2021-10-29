Planning Commissioners came together Tuesday evening for their regularly scheduled October meeting. During the meeting they were asked to review the Sonshine Ridge Phase II plans at the request of surveyor, Randall Freeman.
Freeman told the commission 15.75 acres will be sold on Sonshine Ridge Road, with the developer planning to subdivide the acreage into separate tracts. Freeman, working on behalf of the seller, wanted confirmation from the commission that the subdivision could take place in the future.
Only a portion of the road developed during phase one of the project was accepted by the county and provided routine maintenance. The commission previously approved the portion developed in phase two, but the county did not accept the second section of road.
Katherine Baldwin, local planning guide from the East Tennessee Development District, said that all recorded plats need a legal description stating that each home/landowner is liable for the upkeep of the road. She said it would help prevent any legal issues in the future.
