County Legislative Body members held a workshop Thursday evening to review a tentative spending plan for funds provided through the American Rescue Plan.
The county will receive a total of $6.8 million in federal funds to be distributed in two separate tranches. All expenditures made by the county must be tied to COVID related losses or needs created by the pandemic.
The current plan calls for $1.5 million to be allocated towards a stand-alone elections facility to help with social distancing for early voting.
Funds have been set aside for a mass communications system for the county. A total of $260,000 would be allocated towards the system that would spread information on vaccine availability, including boosters, and also be used in emergency situations.
COVID has made fundraising almost impossible for many of the county’s nonprofit organizations. Leaders hope to use $750,000 to help organizations recover from the pandemic.
The plan also calls for county employees to receive a one time bonus for work done throughout the pandemic. Exempt from the bonus would be elected officials and appointed employees.
