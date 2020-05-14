NEWPORT—Cadence Gregg, a 15-year-old from Cocke County High School came to share her artistic talents with the residents of Wellington Manor.
She drew chalk art on the front porch for everyone to enjoy. The pieces of artwork turned out fantastic and every one loved it.
Wellington appreciates Gregg for keeping the residents in mind during this uncertain time with COVID-19. Wellington Manor is still following all CDC and state guidelines, which include not allowing visitors inside the community.
The residents and staff love the fact that Gregg came by to spread some cheer and a message of positivity! We are all in this together!
