NEWPORT—A community service project started in 2012 continues to light the night each holiday season.
Kellye Stokely and her daughter Sarah started the “Light Up the Holidays” project that grows each year.
Local businesses, families, the City of Newport and Cocke County Legislative Body helped fund the first batch of snowflakes and snowmen lights that residents have become accustomed to seeing throughout the city.
Bells and lighted wreaths were added into the mix, and Stokely continues to purchase new lights each year to help fill the gaps where decorations are needed.
All entrances into the city, from Eastport to Northport, as well Cosby Highway and the 411 and Highway 32 intersection have holiday lights.
Lights and garland across McSween Bridge became the newest addition to the project this year.
Stokely hopes the project can continue for years to come.
She would like place more lights on Cosby Highway, having them end at the entrance to Lowe’s. She would also like to have lights placed along West Highway 25/70.
There are several special angel lights that families have purchased to honor a loved one.
Stokely works every year with City Administrator James Finchum and Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery to place the decorations.
Jeff Eslinger and other city workers hang the lights and take them down after the holiday season.
Stokely said proper care is taken when hanging and removing the decorations.
“All lights and wiring are checked each year before being placed,” Stokely said.
“The lights are placed in a special rack that keeps them upright all year long. I plan where each light goes, and I work with NU to get power to each of the poles.”
Stokely said the city donates to the project each year in addition to members of the community.
She said that none of this would be possible without the support of the city.
“Tim, Jeff and James are wonderful to work with, and they support my ideas each year. Kevin Woods at NU makes sure each light has power. We do our best to make sure each of them are working properly. The city pays the electric costs associated with the lights, as well as those on the tree in Danny Wester Memorial Park.”
Each February Stokely purchases lights for the new year once the overall costs have been reduced.
Families that would like to honor a loved one with an angel light, or businesses that would like a light outside of their building can contact Stokely at 423-237-0827 for more information.
