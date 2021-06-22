Newport Grammar Warriors

The Newport Grammar Warriors are pictured at mid-court of the Harriman High School gymnasium after winning the Section 2-A Tournament title and securing a berth in the TMSAA Class A State Tournament, on Saturday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWPORT—The Newport City School Board held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night. Before the meeting was called to order, Representative Jeremy Faison presented a proclamation that honored and recognized the Newport Grammar School Boys’ Basketball team for their performance in the 2020-21 season. Faison brought a framed copy of the proclamation for the school to display.

