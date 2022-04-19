Early Voting continues in Cocke County as Election Day is fast approaching. Data released by the Election Commission shows that 1,500 county residents have voted over the first five days of the Early Voting period.
Tuesday saw the highest number to date with 355 ballots cast. Absentee Ballots are slowly climbing as well with 47 having been returned to the Election Commission. Early Voting will occur each weekday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., April 20-22, and Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Early Voting is open the last week of the month, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open late the last day of Early Voting, Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
