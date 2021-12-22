COCKE COUNTY—The deadline for nonprofits to submit applications to receive American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds is fast approaching.
Applications must be submitted to the County Mayor's Office by Wednesday, December 29. Mayor Crystal Ottinger encourages all nonprofits to submit their requests as soon as possible.
"Non-profits should fill the application out to the best of their ability and submit it," Ottinger said. "We are still under the interim rules right now which may change in the near future. Submit them now so we can get an idea of what kind of project you're working on."
Nonprofit organizations across the county have sustained measurable losses because of COVID, affecting their ability to serve the community. The county hopes to use ARP funds to mitigate those losses and help meet their needs.
