PARROTTSVILLE—Herbert Sane, a leading business, church, and civic leader for over half a century, died Saturday, December 11, after a short period of declining health.
Born October 15, 1928 in Parrottsville, he was a son of Lawson and Ora (Winter) Sane and was descended from several of the county’s earliest pioneers. Educated at Parrottsville Elementary, he graduated from the old Parrottsville High School and later attended East Tennessee State College (now University).
Over the years, he became well-known in the Cocke County industrial community, working first at Wall Tube Metal Products and later as personnel manager at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He was also co-owner of East Tennessee Tire.
In addition to his business career, he also farmed.
A longtime and devoted member of Parrottsville United Methodist Church, he was also a faithful member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club and the Newport Masonic Lodge. For several years, he also served his community as a member of the Rural Medical board of directors.
During his retirement years, Sane enjoyed farming, gardening, and reading, and delighted in spending time with his grandchildren. He took special pleasure in spending time outdoors on his farm and loved his animals, ranging from cattle to dogs, dearly.
On August 15, 1953, he married the former Reba Faye Sparks and his past summer they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother L.J. Sane and his wife Ann, and one brother-in-law Gray Sparks, Jr.
In addition to his wife, Sane is survived by one daughter Amy Sane (Phil) Williams, two grandchildren Corbin (Chelsea) Williams and Maddie (Isaac) Copes, two great-grandchildren Lennon Gray Williams and Lawson Faye Copes, one sister-in-law Jean (Sams) Sparks, one nephew Larry (Rhonda) Sane, two nieces Lisa (Donald) Giles and Regina C. Sane, three great-nephews Justin (Julie) Sane and family, Jonathan (Kacie) Sane and family, and Dylan Giles, and one great-niece Jennifer Giles.
Memorial gifts may be made to Parrottsville United Methodist Church or to the organization or charity of your choice.
Manes Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
