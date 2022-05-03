NEWPORT—Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District held their April meeting last week in the JCCUD Board Room, their first meeting of their new fiscal year.
In the General Manager’s monthly report to the board, Tommy Bible shared that the Degree Days for the month of March had been almost identical to the figure from last March.
Degree Days measure how much demand for heat is produced by the weather, with more Degree Days indicating a higher demand. Both March of 2022 and March of 2021 were about 33% warmer than normal.
Bible shared that the district’s customer base had risen by about 200 customers from March of 2021. In spite of the growth, Bible reiterated a point from previous meetings: Increased energy efficiency in appliances has counteracted their customer growth, leaving MCF sales relatively flat.
For March of 2022, the district’s sales were about 31,000 MCF lower than those of 2021, but Bible reminded the board that the loss of Conagra was primarily to blame for the downturn.
Year-to-date, the district’s 2022 MCF sales were nearly identical to 2021, with a deficit of only 13,400 MCF from April through March of each fiscal year.
With regards to Propane, the district saw similar growth in their customer base, though their plans for the future include conversion of some propane customers onto their Natural Gas main.
March sales of Propane by volume were on pace with March of 2021, with a difference of only 2,868 gallons between the two months. Those numbers reflect year-to-date sales, as 2022 comes to a close with 1.73 million gallons sold against 2021’s 1.79 million gallons.
Liquid Propane Walk-In sales were up only about 20 gallons from last March, but year-to-date numbers remain about 14,000 behind last year.
Appliance sales saw a notable drop from last March, but yearly numbers still outpaced 2021 by about 50 units.
Bible went on to share the recent gaps between the cost of gas for the district and the market price of gas. Bible shared that for the month of March, JCCUD paid an estimated $3.010 per Therm, compared to the $5.336 per Therm of the market.
“I don’t see us being there again,” said Bible, regarding the district’s ability to replicate that difference.
“You’re going to see a big difference in April… but it’s going to be tough as we move forward here with the cost of gas, and there’s not anything different on the propane side. It’s the same stuff.”
Bible reminded the board how valuable their pipeline capacity was, as the district had been able to bid out some of their capacity to generate additional revenue, as they had previously done.
“With all the restrictions in place on the pipeline, that pipeline capacity is more and more valuable,” he told the board.
Bible went on to share the district’s March rates, as Residential prices landed at $0.9875 per Therm and Interruptible rates landed at $0.4954 per Therm.
With no questions from the board, Bible’s report was approved.
The board approved the aforementioned rates for March and moved on to their Bad Debt Write-Off for fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31.
According to Bible, FY 2022 was the year with the lowest write-off percent on record, which reached back to 1992.
“Our business office and our guys out in the field do a very good job of collecting… If I was physically able, I’d turn a little flip right here, because this is an outstanding number. I don’t want it to be taken lightly, because they’ve done an outstanding job,” Bible said.
The board’s next item was a discussion of a change to the district’s United Utilities Group (UUG) Fee, which is based on the percent of total UUG Natural Gas volume for which JCCUD is responsible. Because JCCUD’s share of UUG volume had fallen by 0.28%, their monthly fee was lowered by $160.58.
The board’s next item was to compile a list of nominees to fill a board position that will become vacant on June 8, when Board Chair Gary Hammonds’ term ends. The board suggested, in order of preference, Gary Hammonds for re-appointment, John Hammonds, and Brett Kickliter. The list of nominees will be presented to the county mayor.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones shared a brief update about the district’s work with WYRE Technologies to migrate their email system, and ongoing work to update their PC operating systems. She also shared that the company’s retirement program had been updated to allow employees to see more information about their accounts.
Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds reported to the board regarding the company’s monthly operations. Hammonds shared that the district’s valve maintenance had been completed, and leak testing was the next item on the crew’s docket.
With JCCUD crews caught up on services, Classic City Mechanical crews, who have been working with the district, were reallocated back to the ongoing Highway 92 project, which should be in its final weeks.
Jonathan Sane provided the Propane and Purchasing Manager’s report, in which he shared that the district had set 20 Propane tanks and pick up nine, running a total of 39 calls. The district still had 17 tanks to set, 14 of which were on hold, with a total of 60 calls open.
Before the close of the meeting, Tommy Bible shared news with the board that several JCCUD employees had gathered money to send to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief in support of disaster relief in Ukraine.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.