NEWPORT—Bluegrass music started from humble beginnings with its origins being traced back to the 1600s when people from Ireland, Scotland and England migrated to America. As the generations passed and families moved, the music was spread throughout the southern states, especially Tennessee.
Many consider Tennessee to be the birthplace of bluegrass due to the popularity it received when Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry Stage in 1939. For decades the sounds of the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar playing in harmony have been synonymous with bluegrass.
The rich history is not lost on the people of Cocke County, many of whom have grown up listening to the tunes of some of the genre’s biggest artists. To keep that tradition alive a small group of locals came together to bring bluegrass to the main stage.
The first Cocke County Bluegrass Festival was held last August at the A&I Fairgrounds. It was an immediate success with 750 tickets being sold for the event. Due to the overwhelming support, the festival will return at the same location on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Jody Lowe, a self-described lover of bluegrass, is one of a group of men who crafted the initial idea that is becoming a can’t-miss event. Lowe said there are a handful of festivals each year, but none that occur in our own backyard.
“Bluegrass is a big genre in this area that a lot of people grew up on. There are bluegrass festivals in other places, like Cherokee, North Carolina, that people have to travel a good distance to see,” Lowe said. “This festival gives us the opportunity to give the people of Cocke County the music they love without having to drive a few hours in any direction to hear it.”
Just in its second year, the group hopes the initial success can be used to attract big names to the stage. Last year Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers were the featured act. This year Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out will grace the stage as the headliner.
Formed in 1991, the group is a regular on bluegrass radio and their work has earned them individual and group IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) and SPBGMA (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America) award nominations. They are also the multi time winners of the IBMA Vocal Group of the Year award.
Lowe said an act of IIIrd Tyme Out’s caliber is sure to draw a large crowd come April 23.
“We’re trying to grow things bigger and bigger and this year we have IIIrd Tyme Out, who is probably of the Mount Rushmore of bluegrass bands across the country. They have a big following, which will help put us on the map in terms of name recognition.”
Opening for IIIrd Tyme Out will be Monroeville, fronted by local and Grammy nominated bandleader, Matt Munsey. Monroeville is an alternative bluegrass band that regularly explores folk, rock and country music genres. The band has recorded and released several albums and singles since their 2011 self-titled album “Monroeville.” The band was the recipient of the IBMA’s Momentum Award in 2012.
Rounding out the festival will be local groups Mountain Edge, Brookfield Drive and Big Creek Bluegrass. Mountain Edge features Carter Moore, Andy Williams, Carty McSween and Kurry Cody. Brookfield Drive is led by the husband and wife team of Andre’ and Vera Pratt. Big Creek Bluegrass is led by frontman Eli Johnston.
Lowe said the festival strives to keep a local feel while providing the perfect mixture of music from within the bluegrass genre.
“We really like to promote our local musicians and give their friends and families the opportunity to see them live. It’s great for them to see someone that they relate to or have known for years.
“A lot of people don’t give bluegrass a chance because they have a preconceived notion that it’s just mountain music. There are many different genres of bluegrass itself that we are trying to tap into each year.”
The economic impact of the first event was evident as hundreds traveled from surrounding states to come to the festival. Lowe said that one family traveled from Jacksonville, Florida to hear some classic bluegrass tunes. Those individuals stayed in local motels, purchased food from vendors and food trucks at the event, and also purchased fuel in the county.
Lowe expects the turnout to be even bigger this year, which should be a plus for the county.
“We see this festival as a way of rewarding the people of Cocke County and a way to give back due to the economic impact that it has. We sold 750 tickets last year and would love to double that this year. If we can get that many people coming to a festival that promotes vendors and other local businesses, I think it’ll be a great thing for the county.”
The festival would not be possible if not for the core group that helped bring life to the event in 2021. Joining Lowe in the effort and continuing to play a role are Justin Thurman, Ty Shute’, Kyle Shute’ and Scotty Large.
Justin Thurman, promoter of Hazzard Fest in Greeneville, helps with the marketing aspect of the festival. Lowe said Thurman’s connections play an invaluable role in the logistics of the festival.
“The connections he has with individuals and their agents in the music industry are so vital. He likes to stay behind the scenes and works with all the legal aspects and contracts. It’s good to have him in that role with all of his prior experience.
The Shute’ brothers are partners in multiple business ventures in Newport and have also put on events similar to the bluegrass festival. They brought the Great Smoky Mountain Comic Expo to Newport, which has grown so large that it now takes place in Gatlinburg.
Lowe said their prior experience with large-scale events and business sense they provide is another key to the festival’s success.
“The Shute’s have always been involved with various projects. When Ty first approached me about this I thought it was a great idea. The biggest thing I like about Ty is that he isn’t afraid to go out on a limb and do things. You usually don’t make a lot of money in your first year when you do something like this, but he had the courage to go out and make it happen with all the connections he has. This wasn’t their first rodeo in terms of getting an event put together.”
Rounding out the team is Scotty Large, who also prefers to remain behind the scenes. He is a key supporter and financial backer of the endeavor.
Lowe serves as the chief promoter of the event locally. The group also gives him free rein to choose which band is featured and what local groups are booked. Lowe said each team member brings a special element to the table.
Although the festival may be in its infancy, organizers are already looking to expand the offerings in the years to come. This year there will be another festival held in the fall featuring a new headliner and lineup of performers.
The future could look even brighter as Lowe hopes to partner with other local businesses to create a multi-day event for those seeking the ultimate bluegrass experience.
“As a group we would like to see this moved to a local campground that provides lodging, showers and everything needed to make this into a true multi-day festival,” Lowe said. “People would be able to enjoy the atmosphere and camaraderie that’s associated with the music. I’ve been in talks with Kelly Williamson about partnering with him to use his campground to grow this event up and feature several large bands that people from all over could come and enjoy.”
Best Western in Newport partnered with the festival last year to provide reduced rates for festivalgoers. Lowe said rates will be reduced once again to accommodate out of town guests.
Good bluegrass music won’t be the only thing you’ll find on the day of the festival. The celebrity meet and greet and car show will be held once again, and this year special guests will be Eric “Digger” Manes and JB Rader from the hit show Moonshiners. Also on hand will be Vols basketball stars John Fulkerson and Zakai Zeigler. Future UT gridiron star Addison Nichols will also be at the festival to meet with fans.
The inaugural event was held in August of 2020 when temperatures weren’t as pleasant for those in attendance. Lowe said the decision was made to move the first of two festivals to April when weather and temperatures are more forgiving.
“Last year in August the heat may have been a deterrent for some people. With that in mind, we decided to hold one in the spring and one in the fall when the weather is nicer. We don’t want the heat to be a reason why people don’t attend. Hopefully things will be as comfortable as possible for those attending the event.”
Lowe gave a special thank you to the many supporters that helped the festival in its first year. He has partnered with many of them once again for year two.
“Sponsors played a big part last year and went to bat for us when they weren’t really sure how things were going to turn out. We look forward to partnering with some of those same individuals this year.”
Tickets to the festival can be purchased online through the site for $15 each. They will be $20 at the gate and VIP tickets are $25 each. Tickets are also available at Joystick Gaming and Collectibles in Newport. For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, visit cockecountybluegrassfestival.com.
