COCKE COUNTY—Rob Mathis, long-time County Trustee, has announced his candidacy for Cocke County Mayor in the 2022 election.
Mathis is a 7th generation native of Cocke County. He is a former Army Captain with nine years of distinguished military service including a yearlong combat tour in Iraq.
Mathis taught mathematics at Cocke County High School for seven years and was named Teacher of the Year in 2004.
He has served as County Trustee since 2010. Mathis was voted East TN Trustee of the Year in 2014 and elected President of the East TN Trustees Association in 2018.
Mathis believes his extensive background makes him an ideal candidate to lead the county into the future.
“Our county now finds itself in a pivotal time. Leadership and vision are more important now than ever if we are to navigate the times ahead into a bright and prosperous future,” Mathis said.
“Over the last 24 years, it has been an honor to serve our community in capacities including soldier, teacher, and County Trustee. I believe this background has given me the experience, skills, and determination to be the leader our county needs. It is after much prayer and consideration that I announce my candidacy for Cocke County Mayor.”
Mathis hopes to bring citizens together, and strives to make Cocke County a better place for the generations to come.
“I promise to provide a unifying vision to bring our county together. I promise to be the honest, dependable leader our great county deserves. I promise to work with people from across our county, state, and beyond to bring opportunity to ALL of our people,” Mathis said.
“Like you, I am tired of Cocke County falling behind. It’s time for us to lead the way. That’s why I’m going ALL IN for Cocke County. Together, we can make a better Cocke County for us, for our children, and for our grandchildren. Lastly, I humbly ask for your vote and support in next year’s elections. Thank you and may God bless us all.”
Mathis has served the community in a variety of ways including his time as President of the Newport Kiwanis Club, two terms on the University of Tennessee Board of Governors, and as a member of Gideons International.
Last February, Mathis was awarded the honorary title of Tennessee Colonel by Governor Bill Lee. In 2009, he was recognized via proclamation by the Tennessee State House of Representatives for outstanding community service. Mathis holds bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Accounting as well as an MBA.
He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Missy Mathis, for 26 years. Together, they have 3 children, Robbie (married to McKenzie Mathis), Ike, and Isabelle. They also have two grandchildren, Robert Jackson (1-year-old) and Evelyn Grace (3-weeks-old).
The Mathis Family attends Liberty Church of Cosby.
