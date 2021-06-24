NEWPORT—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Commissioners held their scheduled monthly meeting the morning of June 24.
The board renewed JCCUD’s marketing plan, which includes offering rebates to residential and commercial customers for year-round appliances like water heaters.
Board member Sharon Hayes brought up the issue of spreading the word about the offered rebates, which led into the Administrative Manager’s report, in which Heather Jones shared that JCCUD now has an active Facebook page. She also shared that the JCCUD website will be reworked and updated some time in the coming months.
