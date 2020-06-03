BYBEE—Mantooth’s Custom Meats was destroyed in a fire that occurred in the morning hours of Wednesday, June 3.
Several first responders were dispatched to 264 Buffalo Road, in reference to the structure fire at 10:30 a.m. that morning.
Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with the caller, Samuel Doolittle, 28, who said he and a friend saw the building was on fire and called 911.
Doolittle who was driving by at the time, stopped at the home in front of the business to notify the owner.
Charles Mantooth, 57, the owner of the business was inside his home at the time of the incident.
Deputies spoke with Mantooth, who said he was unaware that his business was on fire until Doolittle knocked on the door of his home.
According to the report, fire crews suspect electrical issues to be the cause of the fire. The Cocke County Fire Department, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department and Centerview Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.