NEWPORT — Throughout this fall, raffle tickets have been sold online and in person, with each ticket purchaser hoping to come away with the prize: a 128 square-foot tiny home, courtesy of Incredible Tiny Homes, worth $20,000.
Tickets can be bought online via a Google Doc on the Spurs Up Booster Club’s Facebook page. Cocke County High School’s principal, A.C. Willis, confirmed that they are also for sale at the school and will be sold at football practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday night, at halftime of Cocke County’s Senior Night football game against Sevier County, the long-anticipated drawing will finally happen.
When it does, the winner — whether at the game or not — will need only a pickup truck to drive away with his or her new home.
“I love that they’re portable,” said Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes and the one behind this project. “You can hook it up to a standard pickup truck and go anywhere in the country.”
So when the winner does receive his or her new living space, the project will be complete. Then the money from the tickets, which cost $20 apiece, will be counted.
The proceeds will be split evenly between the Cocke County football team and band, as Jones — a former football player and band member himself — requested.
But the work doesn’t stop there.
Not for Cocke County, which is always looking for ways to improve the lives of its citizens.
And certainly not for Jones, who knows all too well about the experience of living in a small space — specifically one attached to a truck.
After all, he lived in a camper when he lost everything.
But now, since Jones has found his footing, this giveaway marks just the beginning of his plans in Newport.
“I’ve bounced around all over the country,” he summarized. “You can’t get better than East Tennessee.”
A Michigan native, Jones moved to Tennessee at age 26.
He took teaching jobs at different schools in Knoxville, overseeing shop classes at each one.
In 1994, he sold his house and bought a 170-acre farm in Sevier County, where he built log cabins that would be rented.
“Everybody thought I had lost my mind,” he said.
Four years later, though, Jones’ vision came to life.
But no more than 10 years after that, he drove away with nothing except the truck he sat inside.
‘Less than when I started’
After Jones developed the homes, it didn’t take long for him to turn a profit.
“Man, within probably 12 years, I had 73 homes on it and developed it, and it was worth $12 million,” he said. “Didn’t have financial backers or anything, just borrowed the money and built it.”
By 2008, he was riding high.
Then the recession hit.
“We had about 70 homes, and probably half of them went into foreclosure,” said Jones, now 62.
Still, Jones remained.
“The day we got the notice, we had 30 days to leave,” he said. “We literally worked 18-20 hours a day. We were so tired and didn’t know how we’d keep doing it. We weren’t making any money, just existing.”
For a while, he thought that existence would be enough.
“Until we found out the bank was embezzling money, and the FDIC shut them down,” said Jones, with a tinge of bitterness. “And they called every note on their books, and that was it.”
The only thing the FDIC did not repossess was Jones’ truck, a 1997 F-250.
With no other option, Jones moved into a friend’s camper.
“After you leave, that’s when it hits you,” he said. “I didn’t have anything to do. I didn’t have a plan. I had no goals. I had nothing. That just absolutely crumbled me.”
Without that drive, he went to bed and did not emerge for weeks on end.
The only reason he finally awoke was hunger, as he could not afford much food.
Passion rediscovered
Five years later, after Jones had moved across the country in search of work, his wife suggested another option: tiny homes.
Jones was drawn to the idea immediately, namely because of the price.
“The thing that drew me to it is that all the tiny homes were expensive at $60,000 and up,” he said. “I saw an opportunity of building an economical tiny home at $20,000.”
“If I reduced my profit margin, that would be a way of competing with so many people,” he said. “And it may bring more attention to us, because we’re coming into where I think tiny homes ought to be.”
In search of a fiscally friendly option, Jones looked for materials at Oakes Salvage Freight in Morristown.
Lacking money, Jones offered to tidy up the lot in exchange for supplies.
“I cleaned up his yard, and he gave me some extra lumber, windows and doors,” Jones said. “I built a tiny house out of all of that stuff on a used trailer, and we sold it eight years ago.”
And now? “Man, it’s took off ever since.”
To this point, Jones’ company has built over 1,600 homes.
He has also moved from his own backyard to a lot off Industrial Road in Newport after the city offered its land for his use.
Jones’ company, in turn, has brought new faces to Cocke County.
“Our homes go from coast to coast, we have people flying in to see them,” he said. “Everyone’s moving here from California, Nevada, New York, Florida.
“We’ve got 230 lots of people living here in our factory site, 34 acres, and we bought acres across the street with 90 homes over there. We just want to make Newport the tiny home capital of the United States.
In this process, Jones has rediscovered the passion he lacked.
And he has done so while meeting the people of Cocke County, some of whom are building the homes he’s selling.
“I have to have a goal and a passion. And that’s what this is,” he said. “Being able to give back and be a part of the community, it’s part of living.”
‘Operating out of the heart’
Those aspects, when woven together, reveal Jones’ reasoning for this giveaway.
Not because he is in the clear, but because he sees a need and can fill it.
“We’re not in a financial position where we can just give stuff away,” he said. “We’re still fighting to survive. But I’m not going to wait until we’re financially set before we start giving back to the community.
“And we’re going to believe that the money will come in and that we’ll keep growing if we do what’s right. I don’t look at every dime and dollar — I just operate right out of my heart.”
So Jones brought the giveaway idea to CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes, who passed the message to band director Travis Hicks.
Both were on board, as was Willis.
“I think it’s wonderful that companies are willing to make an investment and think about the future,” Willis said. “It’s a lot for him to do that.
“We can’t give him any money, but we can try to bring him business and advertise for him. He’s very intelligent in the fact that he’s investing in the community. In the long run, the community will only give back to him.”
Both Hicks and Dykes echoed Willis’ enthusiasm.
“It’s awesome because we’re trying to fill up some money after COVID,” said Hicks. “Because we paid out a lot of money without bringing a lot in, so we’re pretty low right now. Having a little bit extra helps a whole lot.”
Hicks went on to say that the band will likely use its share of the money for a new UTV, which will take equipment to and from the band practice field.
Dykes, meanwhile, didn’t specify anything for which his allocation will be reserved.
Still, all three are aware of the difference this money can make.
“We go to all these other schools and see the facilities they have, and we know our limitations,” Willis said. “We were super excited to hear from Tiny Homes and really appreciative of the donation. If we can get enough tickets sold, that money can go a long way for both programs.”
‘A diamond in the rough’
For Jones’ part, he said he is already thinking about doing this giveaway annually.
But he wants to get through this one first.
Otherwise, Jones is enjoying the growth of his business — which has kept the same price model in every year — and dreaming of the future.
“I’m excited to think where we could really take this,” he said. “I mean, nobody thought little ol’ Cocke County — all financially distressed, nothing but drugs and drinking — that’s wrong.
“I’ve met some of the most awesome people, they’re teachers and business people. To me, it is a diamond in the rough. It’s just a matter of time before people find the beauty of it and it just takes off. I’m glad I found it.”
