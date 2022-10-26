Tiny Homes

Randy Jones, the owner and founder of Incredible Tiny Homes, poses in front of the unit that is being given away at Cocke County High School’s Senior Night football game against Sevier County.

 PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS

NEWPORT — Throughout this fall, raffle tickets have been sold online and in person, with each ticket purchaser hoping to come away with the prize: a 128 square-foot tiny home, courtesy of Incredible Tiny Homes, worth $20,000.

Tickets can be bought online via a Google Doc on the Spurs Up Booster Club’s Facebook page. Cocke County High School’s principal, A.C. Willis, confirmed that they are also for sale at the school and will be sold at football practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.