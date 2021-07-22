Newport Utilities provides water to three neighboring water utilities, charging them a bulk rate each year. NU board members met Tuesday morning and voted to increase that rate by 2% in the new fiscal year.
Webb Creek Utility District, Dandridge Water Management and Sevier County Utility District will now pay $4.31 per thousand gallons used. The prime rate, which is charged when overages occur, will increase by 2.7% over the pervious year up to $5.63 per thousand.
