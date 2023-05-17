David Johnson booking photo

David Johnson

 COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Emergency responders did such a good job of resuscitating an apparently overdosed man on Thursday that he decided to immediately go for a swim. Despite being told to stop.

According to an incident report, Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched to Dollar General at 3137 E. Highway 25/70 in Del Rio regarding a possible overdose. He also was requested by paramedics already at the scene to bring Narcan, a highly successful resuscitating agent, to administer to the man, later identified as David Johnson.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.