Emergency responders did such a good job of resuscitating an apparently overdosed man on Thursday that he decided to immediately go for a swim. Despite being told to stop.
According to an incident report, Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched to Dollar General at 3137 E. Highway 25/70 in Del Rio regarding a possible overdose. He also was requested by paramedics already at the scene to bring Narcan, a highly successful resuscitating agent, to administer to the man, later identified as David Johnson.
Hazelwood reports that after being administered 4 mg of Narcan, Johnson was still unresponsive and he was then also administered an additional 4 mg of Narcan by Hazelwood. Johnson finally began to awaken, advised his name and stated he was OK.
The report indicates Johnson had slurred speech and his eyes appeared to be restricted. He denied wanting further medical treatment. Johnson then proceeded to walk out the front doors despite twice being told to put his hands behind his back.
After being advised to stop or he would be tased, the report states Johnson then ran across Arc Road and went into the river. The Swiftwater Response Team and Cocke County Emergency Management were notified.
Johnson reportedly still refused to stop and continued swimming downstream.
At that point, CCSO Deputy Randy Forbes arrived and tossed a rope bag to Johnson, which he was able to swim to and was pulled over toward the bank. He was brought to the bank by deputies and a blanket was provided to him.
It was then learned Johnson had an active felony warrant for theft over $1,000 that was taken out by Newport Police Department.
The report states Johnson was assisted getting up the bank and placed into custody. Johnson then said he needed to go to the emergency room and was transported to Newport Medical Center.
After being discharged from Newport Medical Center, Johnson was charged with public intoxication, evading arrest and theft over $1,000.
