NEWPORT—Newport’s City Board of Education received monthly updates at their monthly meeting held Monday, October 19.
Board members met for nearly 45 minutes and all members were present.
Under Principal and Assistant Principal’s reports, both Michael Short and Dustin Morrow advised the board that Newport Grammar School has started the 2nd nine weeks of the school year and the school welcomed back nearly 80 students who were previously enrolled in online learning.
According to the staff, there are currently 90 students who are still enrolled in online learning.
Morrow assured the board the school is still working diligently to practice social distancing, hand washing and encouraging all students to wear his or her mask.
Morrow also touched on a complaint that was brought to administration’s attention concerning the time issues that surround lunch at the school. Morrow said there has been issues with the time it takes for students to enter the lunchroom due to social distancing and eat before the next grade enters.
The administration is currently working on the problem.
In other news, Dr. Justin Norton gave board members a presentation on virtual learning and how it works for students who are enrolled in the program.
The Board gave their approval on a number of agenda items that included a pumpkin patch day for second grade that will be held on October 29, several budget amendments, two visits to hiking destinations for the Warriors Hiking Club and approval for Newport Grammar School’s 1st Warrior Run/Walk.
In addition, the board accepted a bid on stage and wall padding in the gym. The bid is from BSN Sports with a price tag of $4,158.56.
