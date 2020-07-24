NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is searching for a male subject after he reportedly robbed Cocke County Monument on Wednesday, July 22.
Officers were dispatched to 417 Cosby Highway in reference to the theft.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Lisa Coggins, 49, who said an African America, middle aged male subject entered the business and stole two money bags.
The male then fled the scene in a Nissan Murano.
The total amount taken was $1,200.
According to a social media post, the business is offering a reward to anyone that can help identify the subject.
