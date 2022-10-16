Ober Gatlinburg

Ober Gatlinburg was recently sold, but will remain in local hands.

GATLINBURG – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. a top, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski area in the state of Tennessee.

“Gatlinburg is our home,” said Baker. “The vision for Ober Gatlinburg that was laid out by its founder, Claude Anders, is inspirational. He saw that the greatest views of the Smokies exist up there, high above town, and made it someplace special. His sons have carried on his legacy, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their heritage and continuing their vision.”

