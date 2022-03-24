Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Fine Street when she saw a female subject walking in the roadway who appeared to be crying. Brooks spoke with the female, identified as Jessica Davis, and asked her what was wrong.
Davis stated that she was walking to her friend’s house and was upset because she was “scared of all of the dogs chasing after her.” Brooks looked around the area and only observed several dogs behind a locked fence. Davis was told go to her friend’s house and to not be back outside.
At 12:41 a.m. Brooks was patrolling the 500 block of Old Sevierville Highway when she saw Davis walking in the roadway. She was carrying a stick and stated she was looking for her dog. While speaking with Davis, Brooks noticed her pupils were “very constricted.”
Brooks asked Davis when was the last time she used illegal narcotics and she allegedly admitted to using earlier today. Due to Davis being under the influence she was placed her under arrest. She was charged with Public Intoxication and transported the jail.
