Knoxville’s Museum of Art recently announced the winners in the 15th Annual East Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. Art students in grades 6-12 submitted thousands of art selections at the end of spring/summer 2020. Different divisions include Computer Graphics, Drawing, Mixed Media, Ceramic, Print Making, Ceramic, Sculptures, Painting, Photography and Video Production. It is a huge honor for students’ artwork to be selected as a “Participant” for this Student Art Exhibition.
Cocke County High School is thrilled to announce that Lily Asbury’s acrylic paint work, entitled “The Days We’ll Look Back On and Smile”, was awarded Best Of Show. Also, her mixed media submission entitled “Occult” was selected as a participant as well. Lily’s artwork will be displayed permanently at the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Lily is an 11th grader at Cocke County High School and is the daughter of Gabe and Rebekah Asbury. She is a member of the Red Regiment and the Book Club and during her freshmen year she organized a student art show at East TN Artscapes. She also will receive $500 for her Best Of Show accomplishment. Her art teacher is Myra Amason, a 20 year veteran of the CCHS Art Department.
“Words can never express how proud I am of Lily. Her dedication to her art has been exemplary and she is a great role model for other students,” Myra Amason said.
In addition to Lily, several other CCHS students were honored to be selected as participants in the Art Exhibition as well. Halle Hommel, 12th grader also a student of Mrs. Amason, was named as a participant for her acrylic work entitled “Cuddle Fish.” Mrs. Deborah Livesay, the other member of the fantastic CCHS Art Department, had two students selected as participants for their submission in the Drawing Division. Emma Talley, 12th grader was selected for “Pretty in Pink” and Will Cureton, 12th grader, was selected for “Feeling Blue.”
Assistant Principal Nancy Brawley stated, “We have known for years that our Art Department is superb, and to see these art students and their instructors recognized for their hard work and speak volumes about the talent at Cocke County High School. My mother was an artist and I have a special place for these students and to witness the excitement from these teachers was very rewarding as an administrator.”
