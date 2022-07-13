Narcotic agent/K9 Deputy Blake Cupp was working interstate I-40 looking for individuals that might be transporting large amounts of illegal narcotics. Around 10:40 a.m. on July 8, Cupp observed a white passenger vehicle traveling in the right lane heading eastbound. Cupp noticed that the vehicle’s brake lights were active even while the car was accelerating.
The vehicle’s registration showed to be out of date. Cupp advised dispatch that he was attempting to stop the vehicle at the Shell gas station by Old Highway 411. The vehicle turned into the gas station and continued to drive through the parking lot at slow speeds. The report states that the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed heading toward Jefferson County. The vehicle continued down Highway 25/70 at a high rate of speed, driving reckless into oncoming traffic almost hitting cars head on.
Cupp reported that this happened numerous times at a high rate of speed, as the vehicle traveled toward the Dandridge city limits. The vehicle attempted to travel into oncoming traffic while trying to evade law enforcement personnel and crashed at Maury Middle School. The driver exited the car and attempted to run on foot. Cupp deployed K9 Narco to apprehend the offender. Narco bit the offender in the leg area before Cupp was able to take the subject into custody without further incident.
During the investigation the driver of the vehicle was found to be Michael James Stone from Morristown. The subject had a suspended license and showed to have a Probation Violation out of Hamblen County for aggravated assault. Stone was checked by EMS and released at the scene. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail where he was booked on charges of Reckless Endangerment, Driving While License Suspended, Resisting Arrest and Violation of Registration Law.
