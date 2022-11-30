Newport Utilities building
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office released its report Wednesday of its investigation into Newport Utilities, identifying several issues. In its release, it stated the results of its investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

In response to the comptroller's report, current Newport Utilities Manager Michael Williford told The Newport Plain Talk, "In the last three years, we have corrected policies and worked diligently to correct deficiencies. Our financial situation is in a much better place. We have a great staff that cares and loves the community, and they have worked the last three years knowing the state of the company. Things are back on the right track."

