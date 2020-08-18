NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges last week.
Arraignments for those accused by the Grand Jury will be handled in Cocke County Circuit Court by Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
Here is a listing of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records do not identify persons by age, address or occupation and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Of those accused were Spencer Eugene Grooms. A grand jury indicted Grooms on the following charges; possession of schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell (two counts), possession of schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), driving on a suspended license, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of registration law, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of schedule III, failure to appear, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of schedule I and simple possession of schedule II.
All charges stem from incidents in March 2016, June 2017, and January 2020.
Others indicted were; Gary Anderson Allen, charged with theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia in November 2017.
Kenneth Larry Anderson, charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence 4th offense, violation of implied consent, driving on a revoked license, no license, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain traffic lane, seat belt violation and violation of financial responsibility on January 5.
Eric Ballard, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in February 2019.
Dustin Bentley, charged with driving on a revoked license, failure to obey traffic control devices, evading arrest by motor vehicle, evading arrest, resist stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine .5 grams or more with intent to sell, possession of cocaine .5 grams with intent to deliver, possession of morphine, reckless driving, kidnapping (three counts), theft over $10,000 and speeding in June 2018.
Levar Brown, charged with violation of order of protection (three counts) and aggravated kidnapping (four counts). The charges stem from a July 2020 incident where Brown reportedly kidnapped Christine Spearman and her children and held them captive inside a hotel room at Motel 6.
Sidney Buckner, charged with vandalism under $1,000, criminal trespass and aggravated burglary on June 27.
Brittnie Danielle Buell, charged with theft under $1,000, forgery, identity theft and criminal simulation in May 2019.
Jamie Lynn Crumbley, charged with escape. According to the indictment, Crumbley failed to report to the Cocke County Detention Facility after leaving True Purpose Ministries Treatment Center on March 2.
Bailey Domke, charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000, assault, evading arrest and resist stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search.
Matt Douglas, charged with kidnapping, evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence 4th offense, tampering with evidence, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, assault, resisting arrest, failure to exercise due care, speeding and possession of schedule IV controlled substance last August.
William Ray Evans, charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, speeding and violation of open container law on March 7.
Paul Gibson, charged with domestic assault resulting in bodily injury. Gibson was charged after he assaulted Tessa Desroches on May 2.
James Scott Hall, charged with violation of sex offender registry on May 14.
James Hattaway, charged with escape on October 2.
Corey Hazelwood, charged with escape on February 10.
Xzavier Hull, charged with domestic assault. Hull was charged after he reportedly assaulted Angela Williams on May 28.
Clancy Adam James, charged with escape on September 30.
Eric Lee Johnson, charged with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on March 5. Johnson was also charged with burglary of motor vehicle, theft over $1,000, vandalism under $1,000 and theft under $1,000.
Joseph E. McGaha, charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on January 12.
Glendon O’Dell, charged with aggravated assault. O’Dell was charged after he threatened Angela Moore with a firearm on May 28.
Brittany Reese, charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of schedule II with intent to deliver, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation and violation of registration law in March 2019.
Brenda Diane Shelton, charged with aggravated assault on March 14.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and evading arrest.
Michael Strange, charged with possession of weapon by a convicted felon (three counts), theft over $2,500, aggravated assault (two counts), theft over $2,500 and aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and escape.
Ezekiel Thompson, charged with assault and attempted escape on April 5.
Kyle Don Valentine, charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of heroin and simple possession of schedule II on January 10.
Chester Vance, charged with possession of handgun while under the influence, aggravated assault and public intoxication on March 26.
Earl Woods, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault on June 9.
Jessie Worthington, charged with evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment and failure to yield to blue lights on April 6.
