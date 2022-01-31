NEWPORT—On February 4, join the Newport Theatre Guild for an evening of entertainment featuring Newport native and Guild Alum, Luke Grooms. The Valentine Cabaret, titled "Love, Luke," will include beautiful music, tasty hors d'oeuvres and picturesque views.
Each $25 ticket includes entertainment, food and one glass of wine if you choose, with additional drinks available for purchase. This will all be while enjoying the beautiful setting and views from the Mountain Fields Homestead, a new event venue in Newport.
The Newport Theatre Guild is thrilled to have Grooms home for this event. He is the son of Diane Grooms and Harold Grooms. He grew up here in Newport, attending Newport Grammar and Cocke County High.
Grooms has been on several national and international tours with Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid, Les Miserables and Jekyll and Hyde. In recent years with the guild, he has helped bring Les Miserables and The Secret Garden to our community.
He also visited with the students at NTG's Summer Camp, Theatre Alive!, last summer, sharing his experiences as they created their own production of The Little Mermaid.
The Newport Theatre Guild is thrilled to host Grooms as he headlines the annual Valentine Cabaret.
Advance tickets are available at www.newporttheatreguild.com or by calling 865-705-7887. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the event.
